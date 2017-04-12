Wazzzuuuppp, George? Writer Martin's bid to get down with the kids backfires

The author of Game Of Thrones has been subjected to a large amount of hilarious teasing from fans after posting a cringeworthy snap in which he attempts to be youthful.

George RR Martin shared a picture of himself posing in a tilted baseball cap with the caption “Wazzzuuuppp” on Twitter.

The 68-year-old wrote that his publishers had told him he needed to work on his appeal to a younger audience – and his devoted followers could not resist making fun.

So, my publishers say I have to start trying to appeal to a younger audience... pic.twitter.com/T3BZuw6iqB — George RR Martin (@GRRMspeaking) April 11, 2017

Contributing ideas on how the writer might connect with the kids, there were plenty of jokes.

@GRRMspeaking @ZackDavisson You may want something more contemporary, like "Where's the beef?" or "That'sa spicy meatball." 🐿️ — InnerAlarm (@AnnLarimer) April 11, 2017

@GRRMspeaking Omg it's G to the R R Shizzle! — Ghost Snow (@GhostTheWolf) April 11, 2017

@coffee_graff @GRRMspeaking He's gonna release it at 10 second Snapchat stories — Terri Schwartz (@Terri_Schwartz) April 12, 2017

But fans eagerly awaiting George’s upcoming Song Of Ice And Fire instalment, Winds Of Winter, were less appreciative of the gesture.

Renewing their pleas for the novel to hit the shelves, one told him he needs to hurry up.

@GRRMspeaking The quicker you finish Winds of Winter, the younger your audience will be. — Robert Prado (@4niner20) April 11, 2017

Referring to George’s smiling photo, another chimed in.

@GRRMspeaking There'd better be a typewriter or laptop somewhere in front of you. I want the books! *please* :-D — Nick McCrea (@nmccrea213) April 11, 2017

While there is still no official date for the book’s release, George last year told fans via his Live Journal that he was “disappointed” by the continuing delays.