Watch Winona Ryder go through every single human emotion at the SAG Awards

When Stranger Things scored the top TV prize at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, star David Harbour gave a rousing and passionate speech about Donald Trump’s Muslim ban and luckily Winona Ryder was standing right next to him.

As David spoke, every single expression imaginable crossed Winona’s face and it was a thing of beauty to behold.

Some people saw it as a summary of their feelings about the Trump administration.

Winona, you are a treasure.
