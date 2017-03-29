WATCH: Wicklow singer beautifully reinvents Ed Sheeran’s Supermarket Flowers

Back to Showbiz Home

Earlier this year Ed Sheeran made the comeback of all comebacks with his new album, Divide.

At once stage the album placed 1-16 on the Irish charts, so it's safe to say that there’s just no escaping the ginger singer.

Today, we came across a Wicklow singer by the name of Sarah Augustt, who has covered Ed’s Supermarket Flowers in such a way that it will make you think you’re listening it for the very first time.


There's just something in our eye.

H/T: IrishMirror.ie
By Anna O'Donoghue

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz