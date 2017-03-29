WATCH: Wicklow singer beautifully reinvents Ed Sheeran’s Supermarket Flowers
Earlier this year Ed Sheeran made the comeback of all comebacks with his new album, Divide.
At once stage the album placed 1-16 on the Irish charts, so it's safe to say that there’s just no escaping the ginger singer.
Today, we came across a Wicklow singer by the name of Sarah Augustt, who has covered Ed’s Supermarket Flowers in such a way that it will make you think you’re listening it for the very first time.
There's just something in our eye.
H/T: IrishMirror.ie
