WATCH: Trailer for Fifty Shades Freed has landed

By Ciara Phelan

The trailer for Fifty Shades Freed is finally here and we think this will be the best one yet!

The trailer shows Anastasia Steele, played by Dakota Johnson, in a wedding dress at the beginning but the trailer implies that something sinister is going to happen.

Christian Grey, played by Irish hunk Jamie Dornan, is seen in the trailer with a gun while Anastasia looks to be in some sort of trouble.

We also get a glimpse of Mr Grey's torso while the love of his life declares she can't believe that this is now her life.

Fifty Shades Freed is the third and final instalment of EL James' erotic romance which will be released on Valentines Day 2018.

Last years Fifty Shades Darker roped in 378.8 million dollars in box office sales.