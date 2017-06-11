WATCH: This 14-year-old Clare lad on The Voice Kids will give you chills

Just when we thought the reality TV show, The Voice UK, had it’s day producers upped their game and introduced the junior version.

The Voice UK Kids premiered on ITV last night and one after one the contestants, as young as five, wowed the judges.

There was one contestant in particular who left us feeling quite emotional (of course we're biased).

Meet Adam Moloney, a 14-year-old singer/songwriter from Shannon in Co Clare.

During his VT, the secondary school student talked about his nerves being at the same level as they would be taking part in a championship hurling final with his club, Wolfe Tones Na Sionna.

“If I could compare today to something it would be running out onto the field during a county final hurling match, it’s very nerve wrecking,” he said.

His dad, Roger also spoke about his son's up-and-coming career.

Roger said: “Adam’s very emotional and he shows it in his songs. When Adam goes to a gig and you’re looking at him and he’s enjoying doing it, it makes your heart melt.”

And judging how fast Danny and Pixie turned their chairs around he melted theirs too.

Speaking after his audition, Adam revealed that he has been been playing the guitar only for two years.

In 2015, Adam wrote and composed his own charity single, When You Wish Upon A Star for Pieta House.

Remember the name, this lad is going to go far.