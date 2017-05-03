Watch the trailer for Marvel's The Defenders
Marvel fans are hopeful upcoming series The Defenders will make up for the disappointment of its predecessor following the release of a new trailer.
The mini-series will see Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Luke Cage (Mike Coulter), Iron Fist (Finn Jones) and Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) team up against common enemy The Hand.
It comes following each character’s individual series including 13-parter Iron Fist, which widely disappointed fans and critics when it arrived on Netflix earlier this year.
The near two-and-a-half minute trailer shows the foursome teaming up and includes an appearance from a new enemy, Sigourney Weaver’s Alexandra.
Fans welcomed the teaser on social media with several agreeing it showed more promise than Iron Fist.
The eight-part series is scheduled to arrive on Netflix on August 18
