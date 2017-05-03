Watch the trailer for Marvel's The Defenders

Marvel fans are hopeful upcoming series The Defenders will make up for the disappointment of its predecessor following the release of a new trailer.

The mini-series will see Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Luke Cage (Mike Coulter), Iron Fist (Finn Jones) and Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) team up against common enemy The Hand.

It comes following each character’s individual series including 13-parter Iron Fist, which widely disappointed fans and critics when it arrived on Netflix earlier this year.

The near two-and-a-half minute trailer shows the foursome teaming up and includes an appearance from a new enemy, Sigourney Weaver’s Alexandra.

Fans welcomed the teaser on social media with several agreeing it showed more promise than Iron Fist.

@LacyMB Daredevil has always been my favorite Marvel character. Only reason I muscled through Iron Fist so I could have context for Defenders. — Matt LaCasse (@MattLaCasse) May 3, 2017

Maaaaan I thought Iron Fist would have dampened my interest in the Defenders, but uh... that trailer is real good. — Greg Cashman (@outriderc) May 3, 2017

Defenders looks so cool I actually feel like I want to wade through Iron Fist... — BenjaminBirdie (@BenjaminBirdie) May 3, 2017

Unironically, the new #Defenders trailer looks amazing, really hope that this show will be a huge improvement over Iron Fist — ?? (@therocksfilms) May 3, 2017

looks like Iron Fist is gonna get his redemption with the defenders — sweet medusa (@yongduil) May 3, 2017

The eight-part series is scheduled to arrive on Netflix on August 18