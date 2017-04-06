Watch The Rock react to his first leading role in The Scorpion King 15 years later

It’s been a full 15 years since Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson landed his first leading role in a film, and the former professional wrestler has gone on to become one of Hollywood’s biggest earners.

The Scorpion King saw Dwayne reprise a role he first played in The Mummy Returns, this time as the main character, and it’s one he clearly still remembers fondly.

The 44-year-old threw it back with a video on his YouTube channel reacting to some of his famous facial expressions and providing some extra information about what was actually going on behind the scenes…

There you have it, The Rock stared death in the famous numerous times during his very first leading role … Would you expect anything less from him?

The Scorpion King franchise would go on to have three more films, all straight to DVD, although The Rock starred in none of them.

Dwayne is back in UK cinemas on April 12 with Fast 8. Maybe we’ll be watching him react to that in another 15 years.