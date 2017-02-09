Watch the moment Tommy Hilfiger bowed at Lady Gaga at his LA fashion show
Lady Gaga may have found a fan in Tommy Hilfiger.
The fashion designer paid tribute to the 30-year-old pop star at his Tommyland show in Los Angeles.
Gaga was sitting in the front row at the show when the designer dropped to one knee, bowed his head and held his hands in a prayer position.
Gaga faced a number of trolls on social media criticising her looks after performing at the Super Bowl half-time show.
She responded to them on her Instagram account.
I heard my body is a topic of conversation so I wanted to say, I'm proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too. No matter who you are or what you do. I could give you a million reasons why you don't need to cater to anyone or anything to succeed. Be you, and be relentlessly you. That's the stuff of champions. thank you so much everyone for supporting me. I love you guys. Xoxo, gaga
Then she headed to Tommy’s runway show in California, where both Hadid sisters were walking.
At the end of the show, Tommy spotted her on the front row and got down on his knees, before hopping up to give her a peck on the cheek.
I mean, it is Lady Gaga.
