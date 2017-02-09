Watch the moment Tommy Hilfiger bowed at Lady Gaga at his LA fashion show

Lady Gaga may have found a fan in Tommy Hilfiger.

The fashion designer paid tribute to the 30-year-old pop star at his Tommyland show in Los Angeles.

Gaga was sitting in the front row at the show when the designer dropped to one knee, bowed his head and held his hands in a prayer position.

Gaga faced a number of trolls on social media criticising her looks after performing at the Super Bowl half-time show.

She responded to them on her Instagram account.

Then she headed to Tommy’s runway show in California, where both Hadid sisters were walking.

#TommyNow #Tommyland #TommyHilfiger presentation and party was LIT in Venice.💥 A photo posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Feb 8, 2017 at 6:32pm PST

At the end of the show, Tommy spotted her on the front row and got down on his knees, before hopping up to give her a peck on the cheek.

When you see Lady Gaga in the audience you don’t just walk past (PA Video)

I mean, it is Lady Gaga.