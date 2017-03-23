Watch the moment Reese Witherspoon found out she’s 63% Irish

March, that time of the year when everybody who is anybody pops on a green hat, a bad Irish accent and claim that they indeed are as Irish as we are.

Although these days, some people have upped their game and decided to take part in DNA genetic testing to prove their heritage once and for all.

One of these people just happen to be, Reese Witherspoon.

The Hollywood actress recently took the test and discovered she was 63% Irish.

Reese broke the news on this week’s Conan O’Brien show and let’s just say she was very excited about her new discovery.

Beware, this may be the most american touristy thing you’ll see, ever - stereotypes included.

The kettle’s on, Reese.