Watch the Irish act that has just got a record deal after getting into Germany's Got Talent final

By Louise Walsh

A show fronted by an Irish boy-band has "bizarrely" made it to the final of Germany's Got Talent by singing in the Irish language.

Dulaman have also scored a Sony record deal in Germany and will now perform live in the pre-Christmas final of Das Supertalent alongside 13 other acts next week.

The Celtic troupe, consisting of Irish dancers, a live band and four lead vocalists, impressed judge Dieter Bohlen when they launched into one of his 80s pop songs - Brother Louie - as gaeilge.

Dieter was part of Germany's most successful pop duo Modern Talking who had a number of top five hits in the 1980s including 'You're my Heart, You're My Soul' ad 'Geronimo's Cadillac.'

Dieter also loved the audition so much, he signed the band to do an album in German with Sony Music.

Ironically Dulaman only auditioned for the popular show as a way of promoting their forthcoming January tour of the country.

Three of the four lead singers, Sean Keany, Conor McQuaid and Gavin Ryan are all friends from Dunboyne, Co. Meath while Aaron Doyle is from Monasterevin, Co. Kildare.

"The new show was set to tour most of Germany and the idea was to audition to promote the show. We thought we would get a bit of air time on the telly and people would then recognise us," said Sean

"But it snowballed from there. We got through the auditions and now we are in the final."

"It was all so bizarre.

Sean Keany of Dulaman.

"We were just trying to promote the tour. One minute we are having pints in our local in Dunboyne and now we are in the final of Das Supertalent.. Sure we thought we were initially going over to Germany for a quiet weekend break," he said.

"We got a huge reaction from the audience when they saw what we were doing and you feed off that energy. Germans love Irish music. When Dieter heard us launch into Brother Louie in Irish, you could see his eyes light up."

Dulaman will perform live in Germany next Saturday.

You can see their audition here.