WATCH: Stephanie Davis hits out at Phillip Schofield during This Morning interview

Stephanie Davis lashed out at Phillip Schofield during an interview on today’s This Morning.

The reality star appeared on the show, with her son Caben, to set the record straight about her relationship with Dublin native, Jeremy McConnell.

The interview became heated when Stephanie confronted host Schofield over an interview he had with Jeremy in February.

In the interview, McConnell talked about a contract Davis was “demanding” him to sign and at the time, Schofield deemed it as “unreasonable”.

Today, Davis hit out at the host about the comment.

“I’m just saying this honestly, I thought you were a bit biased with what happened in that interview,” she said before directly her attention to co-host Holly Willoughby.

Philip however stood by his comments, which in turn led Stephanie to agree that the terms of the ‘letter’ were “out of order”.

She also confirmed that she and Jermey are a couple.