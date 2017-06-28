WATCH: Pierce Brosnan and Jackie Chan go head to head in IRA-thriller The Foreigner

by Greg Murphy

One of the most anticipated films on the 2017 movie calendar has just dropped its first trailer.

Pierce Brosnan and Jackie Chan square off in the dramatic thriller, The Foreigner, which focuses on an IRA bombing in London.

You may be wondering why it sounds familiar, and if you cast your mind back to last year when pictures of Pierce Brosnan filming a scene looking, not too unlike a certain Sinn Féin leader first emerged, it might jog your memory.

Pierce Brosnan obviously gunning to play Gerry Adams pic.twitter.com/ORhP4U74Vl — Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) January 13, 2016

The resemblance to Gerry Adams- while uncanny - is purely coincidental we are assured.

Even Adams seems to have played it off.

I never knew Pierce Brosnan was so good looking. — Gerry Adams (@GerryAdamsSF) January 14, 2016

The Foreigner, based on the 1992 novel The Chinaman, brings Martin Campbell and Brosnan back together for the first time since Brosnan's Bond debut, Goldeneye.

The film also stars everyone's favourite martial artist Jackie Chan, who despite being 63-years-old, does not look like he is slowing down anytime soon.

The Foreigner is scheduled for release later this year.