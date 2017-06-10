WATCH: Picture perfect night for Picture This at Live at the Marquee

It’s been an astounding year for Picture This, aka Jimmy Rainsford and Ryan Hennessy from Athy in Co Kildare.

This time last year they acted as support at the Marquee in Cork, and now they are the only act to sell out both nights as headliners.

With their one and only debut EP still riding high in the charts and fresh from five sold-out nights in Dublin’s Olympia Theatre, the band have signed a major record deal with Republic Records - which is casually known as the biggest record label in the world.

It’s hard to believe that Jimmy Rainsford and Ryan Hennessy only joined forces at the end of October 2015.

Upon hearing Ryan’s unique voice back in the day after spotting him performing in local venues across Kildare, Jimmy invited Ryan to join him in his studio and volia, Picture This was born.

Austin, Texas 2017. It's no Athy though lads... A post shared by Picture This (@bandpicturethis) on Apr 19, 2017 at 1:03pm PDT

Rain or no rain, fans arrived in their droves to celebrate the first night of this year's Live at the Marquee in Cork.

Umbrellas, jackets and ponchos were at the ready as we braved the elements, to be met with a healthy stream of Sally Hansen deep glow tan trickling through the car park.

This was a hint to the age group of the majority of fans at the venue - groups of overly excited teenagers who have since ditched their Justin Bieber days for a more mature ‘hipster’ rock band.

Supporting the lads were Donegal duo, Little Hours. They're one of those bands where you think, “I know the name” but once they belted out their new single Water you knew exactly who they were.

They had the dedicated audience in the palm of their hands and I wouldn’t be surprised if the story of their rise to fame isn’t a carbon copy of their headliners.

As they leave the stage, the screens play a montage of Picture This backstage footage and with the combination of lights and intense music it moves fans to peak excitement.

Before you know it, Ryan grabs the mic and melts everyone in the crowd with Saviour.

As they say themselves, “we’ve been a band for about five minutes and only have one EP out” so they take the chance to play some new music before “we go mental”.

Although I felt like this was a risky thing to do, I was surrounded by fans who seemed to already have the lyrics by heart. I can only imagine this is due to ‘stanning’ the band on their socials. Whatever they’re doing, they’re doing it right.

Addicted to You, Carry On and Everything I Need all jumped out at me from the get go, each as lyrically beautiful than the next.

After a quick crowd selfie, they introduced their additional support act (and birthday girl), Catherine McGrath to the stage for a stunning Purpose duet.

It’s hard not to immediately like the guys, they’re so appreciative of their success and continue to express heartfelt thank yous to the fans (and Athy) throughout the gig.

“You make our dreams come true every day and we’re so thankful to each and every one of you," they say.

Those midland, Niall Horan-esque accents also tend to help.

Then, minus Ryan’s t-shirt, the band launched into their hits, You & I, Let’s be Young, Never Change and Take My Hand.

You could just feel the love in the room - a picture perfect ending for Picture This.

Here’s a little look for yourself.

*Picture This play the Marquee again tonight.