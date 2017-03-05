Watch Phillip Schofield knock back TEN shots in a row
05/03/2017 - 23:11:14Back to Showbiz Home
TV presenter Phillip Schofield has shared a hilarious video of him downing 10 shots of alcohol before jokingly collapsing.
He is seen standing in a frosty bar at the Kirkenes Snow Hotel in Norway, with a row of shot glasses filled with green booze lined up before him.
The footage, which This Morning star Phillip posted on Instagram for his one million followers, shows him methodically knocking back each drink.
He captioned the video: “The 10 shot challenge… only one that would do it.”
“Nice!” he says, once he has downed them all, before pretending to collapse in a heap on the floor.
Phillip, 54, was staying at the plush hotel with friends.
Earlier he shared a photograph of the Northern Lights over his snow-covered cabin and a video of a husky sled ride.
Join the conversation - comment here