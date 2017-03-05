Watch Phillip Schofield knock back TEN shots in a row

TV presenter Phillip Schofield has shared a hilarious video of him downing 10 shots of alcohol before jokingly collapsing.

He is seen standing in a frosty bar at the Kirkenes Snow Hotel in Norway, with a row of shot glasses filled with green booze lined up before him.

The 10 shot challenge... only one that would do it 😂😂 A post shared by Phillip Schofield (@schofe) on Mar 5, 2017 at 12:15am PST

The footage, which This Morning star Phillip posted on Instagram for his one million followers, shows him methodically knocking back each drink.

He captioned the video: “The 10 shot challenge… only one that would do it.”

“Nice!” he says, once he has downed them all, before pretending to collapse in a heap on the floor.

Phillip, 54, was staying at the plush hotel with friends.

The Northern Lights over our cabin!!! A post shared by Phillip Schofield (@schofe) on Mar 3, 2017 at 9:08am PST

Earlier he shared a photograph of the Northern Lights over his snow-covered cabin and a video of a husky sled ride.