Watch out Dunphys: The Beckhams take over the Modern Family set

The Beckhams became super-fans for a day when they visited the California set of TV hit Modern Family.

David, Victoria and their children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper went behind the scenes of the Golden Globe and Emmy award-winning comedy.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who plays Mitchell on the US show, posted a snap on Instagram and joked: “The role of Claire is being played by Victoria Beckham. The role of Phil is being played by David Beckham.

“The role of Victoria Beckham is being played by Jesse Tyler,” he said of his own catwalk-like pose in the snap, adding “Thank you all for coming to visit the Modern Family set today! We loved having you all!!!

He added: “The family was only visiting the set, not shooting an episode. Although I think David could be (screen daughter) Lily’s new soccer coach.”

Victoria Beckham also posted an image and wrote of the screen family: “Dunphys are out, the Beckhams moved in. The new modern family!… “Mitch stole my pose”.

The Beckhams are currently enjoying a break in California.

David Beckham shared that he has been trying to get to grips with a Lego Disney castle, writing: “Page 1 of the Disney castle, 4000 pieces 490 pages of instructions. I look confused but I’m so excited.”