WATCH: Nathan Carter entertains fans in Cork hotel during hurricane #Ophelia

As storm Ophelia causes havoc around the country, people have been urged to stay indoors and stay safe.

Lucky for the guests at the Montenotte Hotel in Cork, Nathan Carter is on hand to entertain them while they patiently wait for the storm to pass.

The country music star was set to play at Cork Opera House tonight but due to the serious weather conditions prevailing and the status red warning, management made the decision to postpone the show.

“Following consultation with Nathan and his management, Cork Opera House regret to announce that this evening's show will be postponed due to the serious weather conditions prevailing, and the status red warning that is in place throughout the country for today” the statement read.

“The safety of our audience and our staff is paramount.The concert has been rescheduled for Sunday November 26th, and all existing tickets will be valid for alternative date.

Keep calm and listen to Nathan.