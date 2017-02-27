Watch Meryl Streep nearly fall over in the dress she snubbed Chanel for

Meryl Streep arrived at the Oscars in a deep blue gown by Elie Saab following hours of controversy about her outfit for the prestigious event.

All the attention was on the Hollywood veteran, 67, after she fell out with Chanel’s head, Karl Lagerfeld who labelled her “cheap” for supposedly demanding money to wear one of his dresses.

Meryl denied the claim and accused Lagerfeld of “defaming” her.

Perf! Meryl Streep nearly falls on her face when she trips over that beastly dress. They'd have to pay me to wear that sack, too. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/8bZ8dtNAtT — Pamela Geller (@PamelaGeller) February 27, 2017

As she stepped on to the red carpet in the beautiful Elie Saab gown, the actress took a stumble before steadying herself.

On Saturday, Women’s Wear Daily reported she had ordered a dress from Chanel, designed by Karl, but then withdrew the request because another designer had offered to pay her to wear one of their pieces.

(Chris Pizzello/AP)

Karl told the website someone had called saying: “Don’t continue the dress. We found somebody who will pay us,” and he added: “A genius actress, but cheapness also, no.”

He later admitted he had been wrong, but Meryl, who is nominated for her 20th Oscar this year, hit back saying the prominent designer “defamed me, my stylist and the illustrious designer whose dress I chose to wear”.

During the ceremony, presenter Jimmy Kimmel joked at the star, “Nice dress by the way – is that an Ivanka?”