WATCH: Melissa McCarthy's Sean Spicer made out with Alec Baldwin's Donald Trump

It was almost a half hour before SNL gave viewers what they tuned in for; Melissa McCarthy as Sean Spicer. But it was worth every second of waiting!

Rumours abound in DC that after several rocky months serving President Donald Trump, Spicer's job is in peril. The last thing he needed was to be made a mockery of on SNL, but the demand for Melissa's performance was just too great.

We got a teaser for the new sketch when the comedy actress was spotted taking Spicer's podium for a spin.

Just watched @melissamccarthy as Sean Spicer film a scene for SNL in front of my office pic.twitter.com/rv784x674H — Chloe Melas (@Chloe_Melas) May 12, 2017

How could we not want more?

Well, in case you missed the show, we have the sketch for you right now. Watch it to the end, it's well worth it!

"Is this like the Godfather where you kiss me and no one ever sees me again?"

We hope not!