WATCH: Mel Gibson tells Late Late of concern for victims of Hollywood harassment

In a pre-recorded interview, Mel Gibson appears on tonight’s Late Late Show alongside his Daddy’s Home 2 co-stars Mark Wahlberg, Will Ferrell and John Lithgow.

During the interview all four actors address the ongoing fallout from the scandals surrounding Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey and others in Hollywood.

Gibson tells The Late Late Show his heart goes out to the victims of Hollywood sexual harassment in an interview to be broadcast on RTÉ One tomorrow night.

“Your heart goes out to the victims, of course, and I am glad that they spoke up,” he tells Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy adding, “I think it is unfortunate that they have to relive the whole thing in order to heal themselves. The rest of us are subjected to the problem, I think we really need to look at it. But it is not just Hollywood, you don’t have to be in Hollywood to experience that kind of harassment.”

Wahlberg, who is starring in Ridley Scott’s upcoming film All the Money in the World which is currently undergoing reshoots with Christopher Plummer replacing Spacey, says: “If you think about sexual harassment, it is obviously rampant in Hollywood, it is rampant everywhere. In this particular case, we completely support Ridley’s decision to reshoot the movie and we want to make sure that we handle it, especially when it comes to the victims with respect and sensitivity. That is the most important thing.”

