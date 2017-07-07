WATCH: Love in the room reaches all time high for Gavin James at Live at the Marquee

The long-awaited Gavin James gig is finally here, well judging by social media feeds over the past few weeks, this has been everyone's go-to summer gig, writes Anna O'Donoghue.

Fans were even spotted queuing for prime standing positions up to eight hours before he was due on stage.

Already in the queue for @gavinjames tonight 😆 #liveatthemarquee#roadtrip#cork pic.twitter.com/1fvrpXuolN — Aisling Canny (@Aisling_Canny) July 7, 2017

And why not? Following an amazing 2016, which included a sold-out 3Arena and global tour, Gavin James is continuing his world domination and fans want to be there every step of the way.

Gavin Wigglesworth - professionally known as Gavin James - is far from his Dublin college circuit gig days and, thankfully, no longer mistaken for Ed Sheeran.

With two of his ‘best buds’ warming up the crowd before him, Craig Gallagher and Brian Mcgovern, the love in the room was at an all time high when James himself walks on to the stage.

With the first two chords, the crowd burst into ‘Remember Me’’ before he even had a chance to catch his breath.

“Sing it Cork,” he roars before launching into his hit Coming Home.

A song I was expecting to be an encore number.

He then plays, Cigarette Break a brand new song from his new album and asks the crowd to let him “know if it's rubbish”.

“I f**king love it here,” he announces before belting into his hits Bitter Pill and For You.

He then plays another new song, a song he claims is the “saddest song on his new album”

He dedicates this song to his parents.

“Any requests,” he asks the crowd and before we know it a fan shouts up “Michael Jackson’s Billie Jean”, which he amazingly mixes with The Weekend’s I Can't Feel My Face.

No bells and whistle for James, it's simply about the music and the fans reciprocate by swaying their phones in the air in time to the tracks.

He belts out hit after hit such as Nervous, I Don't Mind and Hearts On Fire and the crowd sing along to every single word.

I'm not sure I've ever seen a crowd so visibly passionate about a performer and so in love with his heart-felt lyrics.

“This is the last song, but not really at all, we’re really going to go away and come back and play loads more songs,” he says before surprising the crowd with Louis Armstrong Wonderful world.

Quite the impressionist, James sings the classic as Louis himself and the Cookie Monster before launching into his famous mouth trumpeting routine.

As promised, James leaves the stage and returns solo.

This time he plays a cover of Coldplay’s Yellow (ahead of their Dublin gig) before bringing he's besties/support acts back on stage for an spine-tingling version of The Auld Triangle.

As he played his most popular songs throughout the gig I wondered what he would have in store for the finale and this exceeded any expectations I had.

Showing off his famous voical range, he ends the night with Book of Love and Two Hearts.

As he dedicates the final song of the night to his parents, who are celebrating their 38th wedding anniversary, the love in the room reached an all time high.

Fan or fan it's impossible to leave the venue without feeling like you've read the Book of Love.