Watch Little Mix channel Coyote Ugly in the video for their hot new single

Little Mix channel shows the stars of Coyote Ugly in the video for their new single No More Sad Songs.

The girl band members arrive at the Wild Beaver Saloon dressed in chaps, cowboy hats and bikini tops and learn line dancing, ride a mechanical bull and play pool.

They draw comparisons with the 2000 film Coyote Ugly when they dance on top of the bar and spray the crowd and each other with soda guns as the lyrics beseech the DJ to stop playing slow love songs.

The former X Factor stars are joined by American rapper Machine Gun Kelly for the new single from their hit album Glory Days and sport a variety of racy and revealing outfits in the video.

Little Mix drew a backlash over their risque outfits for a performance on X Factor last year but later said they “didn’t know what the big deal was” and admitted they have had to “grow a thick skin” to deal with the pressure on young girls to look a certain way.

Machine Gun Kelly, a rapper and actor from Cleveland, Ohio, has also collaborated with Hailee Steinfeld for her new single At My Best.

Fans appeared to be delighted with the new video, taking to Twitter to voice their approval.

The four-piece recently scored a Brit award for best British single for Shout Out To My Ex and are currently supporting Ariana Grande on her US tour.
