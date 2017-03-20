WATCH: Kim Kardashian reveals details about her Paris robbery in emotional KUWTK episode

Kim Kardashian West has opened up about her harrowing Paris robbery on last night’s episode of Keeping up with the Kardashians.

The reality star talked her family through the events of the night, telling them how she feared she was going to be raped and killed.

“Then he duct tapes my face, to get me to not yell or anything. Then he grabs my legs, and I wasn't, you know, I had no clothes on under. He pulled me toward him at the front of the bed and I thought, Okay, this is the moment they're going to rape me", Kim recounted.

She added: “He duct taped my legs together and had the gun up to me. I knew that was the moment they're just totally going to shoot me in the head".

She described pleading with the hotel concierge, who had been acting as a translator between her and the robbers, to let her live for the sake of her children.

She then went on to say that all she could do was pray that Kourtney would have a normal life after she sees her dead body on the bed.

The men then proceeded to put her in the bathtub and fled the apartment with €9m worth of her jewellery.

When the robbers left, Kim revealed she hid in a bush on the balcony and waited for her bodyguard Pascal.

“'It was really hard for me when the police showed up because they were dressed in the same uniform, except for the face masks.”

Kim believes the intruders were aware she was alone from her sister Kourtney’s Snapchat story, which showed her in a nightclub with Pascal and their half-sister Kendall.

Kim took a three month break from social media following the robbery.