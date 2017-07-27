Watch: Justin Bieber hits photographer with car

Pop star Justin Bieber left a photographer with minor injuries after police in California say he accidentally hit the man with his pickup truck.

Beverly Hills police sergeant Matthew Stout said the 57-year-old photographer was taken to hospital following the incident on Wednesday night.

Video posted by ABC News shows Bieber getting into a large pickup truck with a crowd of photographers around him. As he pulls away, one of them steps toward the truck and is hit by the front wheel on the passenger side. Another clip shows Bieber kneeling beside the injured man asking him what he needs.

#JustinBieber accidentally runs over paparazzi while leaving church in Beverly Hills 👀😳 pic.twitter.com/U9OEF2S7cg — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) July 27, 2017

At one point Bieber turns to paparazzi and sarcastically asks them if they are getting enough footage of the man lying on the ground. The man is eventually put on a stretcher and wheeled to an ambulance.

Photos show Bieber calmly standing by the man with his hands in his pockets and also talking with police.

Mr Stout says Bieber "fully co-operated" with officers at the scene. He was not issued a citation, but Mr Stout says police will continue to investigate and it is "too early to say" if the singer will face any legal ramifications.

Interest in Bieber has ratcheted up this week following the singer's announcement that he was cancelling the remainder of his Purpose world tour "due to unforeseen circumstances". Bieber has not explained the nature of those circumstances.