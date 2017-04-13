WATCH: Journalist accidentally slaps Nicole Richie in the face during interview

Our worst nightmare has just been realised by one American journalist as she accidentally slapped a celebrity in the face during an interview.

The unfortunate incident happened to Cat Greenleaf of Talk Stoop, LA as she was sitting down to chat with Nicole Richie.

Greenleaf began the chat by asking Richie what great news she's heard this week.

"I live in LA and I heard it's going to rain three times this week so that's pretty...." she said as Greenleaf when in for a celebratory high-five.

Although instead of a high-five, the presenter slapped her face and knocked off her sunglasses off.

Thankfully Richie saw the funny side of the things as the blonde reporter went to apologise.

"I'm so sorry... I'm notoriously clumsy," Greenleaf says.

"I can see that, out of my left eye only" Richie jokes.

Even when the presenter attempted to move on with the interview, Richie continued to joke about it.

"What's a little fun notorious fact about you?" Cat asked.

"I was abused about two seconds ago," Nicole answered.

CRINGE.