Watch Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley in Absolutely Fabulous in six different languages

Now you can experience Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley in Italian, German and a host of other languages.

The pair, who played drunken duo Patsy and Edina in Ab Fab, will reunite for a special gala on Monday to celebrate the show’s global success.

They are hosting BBC Worldwide as the global showcase event marks the 25th anniversary of the hit comedy.

To celebrate the landmark, the BBC released a clip of the show in six foreign languages.

Known as Pour Me Another One in Russia and Totally Hysterical in Sweden, the show has sold in a reported 240 territories and its big screen adaptation last year attracted an all-star cast.

“I’m delighted to see the huge international impact that Absolutely Fabulous is continuing to have,” said writer and creator Jennifer.

“When I came up with the idea, never could I have imagined what a success it would be, let alone how long it would run for.”

The 41st BBC Worldwide Showcase is a four-day international TV market that will introduce more than 6,000 hours of content to 700 global buyers until Wednesday.