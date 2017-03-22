Watch James Corden in Donald Trump: The Musical

James Corden has taken on President Donald Trump in musical form with a parody of Matilda’s When I Grow Up.

The presenter used a segment of his The Late, Late Show to poke fun at Trump and his close circle of advisers in Donald: The Musical.

James teamed up with comedian Tim Minchin and actors Ben Platt and Abigail Spencer to perform the song as a young Steve Bannon with dreams of US domination when he grows up.

Tim, who wrote the lyrics and music for smash-hit musical Matilda, based on Roald Dahl’s book, starred as a young Trump while Ben played White House press secretary Sean Spicer and Abigail appeared as counsel Kellyanne Conway.

Trump’s lines include: “When I grow up, I will be President and build big walls, ban Muslims, play with Putin’s balls, grab pussies of the lady grown-ups” while Bannon sings: “I’ll be chief strategist, so I can put my Breitbart fist, inside my puppet’s inside bits.”