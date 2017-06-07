WATCH: James Corden dress up as Mary Poppins and Ben Kingsley as Bert in Late Late show London teaser
James Corden’s The Late Late Show will arrive in London this evening for the first of a three-part special.
In a teaser clip for the first episode, James has been seen portraying Mary Poppins and was joined by Sir Ben Kingsley as cockney chimney sweep and one-man band, Bert.
Tonight's #LateLateLondon premiere is going to be poppin.— #LateLateLondon (@latelateshow) June 7, 2017
Mary Poppins. pic.twitter.com/xLSwjfgd79
Other stars set to grace the London shows at Westminster Central Hall are Nicole Kidman, Emily Blunt, Jennifer Hudson, Kit Harington and Harry Styles, as well as Russell Brand and boxer Anthony Joshua.
