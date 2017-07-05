Watch: 'I was not drunk! I was sun stroked': Brian McFadden on 'diabolical' Somerset gig

By Ciara Phelan

Brian McFadden has hit back on Twitter at fans who dubbed a recent Boyzlife gig as "unprofessional" and "disgraceful".

Twitter users have hit out at the quality and duration of a recent performance, in which Brian was accompanied by fellow band member Keith Duffy, but McFadden hit back at the claims suggesting he was suffering from sun-stroke.

Firstly I was not drunk! I was sun stroked and went straight to bed after the show. 2nd! That was not an official boyzlife tour show!! — Brian Mcfadden (@BrianMcFadden) July 2, 2017

And finally your blocked for being petty, annoying and an all round pain in my arse — Brian Mcfadden (@BrianMcFadden) July 2, 2017

Twitter user @LynzClifford who paid £25 to see the duo at Blake Hall in Bridgwater, Somerset said the show was "diabolical".

Picture:@LynzClifford

She also said she would have preferred if they cancelled the show as it seemed like they didn’t want to be there.

The pair came on stage around 9:20pm and were finished by 10pm.

"I think everyone was just in a little shock that that was it and we were expecting them to come back on for an encore.

"About 15 minutes later they reluctantly appeared back on stage and sang a medley of the songs they had already done. I left during the encore as I was so angry," she said.

The show, where people paid £50 for a meet and greet with the pair was originally scheduled for May 26, but was cancelled on that day and those who had tickets were told one of the members was ill.

The pair rescheduled the show for July 1, and @LynzOfficial said McFadden and Duffy attended a golfing event at Celtic Manor that same weekend.

Organiser of events at Blake Hall, Dan Smith wrote on social media that the event was "the most testing gig I have ever had the displeasure of running".

He said the show was shorter than planned and that he could sensed a "lack of excitement" from the band.

"Never in my life have I worked with such unprofessional people and if I’m honest I don’t know if I want to work with the so called ’stars’ anymore."

He also blocked some Twitter users.

Haven't even mentioned him in my tweets, so he's clearly been reading the articles! Can't help it if the press use my tweets.. #Predictable pic.twitter.com/AzKM38B6Gg — Lynz :) (@LynzClifford) July 4, 2017

We have contacted representatives for both Keith Duffy and Brian McFadden and are awaiting a response.