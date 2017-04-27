Watch: Here's why a world renowned band chose Limerick to promote their latest album

Limerick city has been chosen as a key location in the promotion of the latest album by world-renowned virtual band Gorillaz, writes Michelle Hogan.

Limerick will be the only Irish location to take part in the worldwide campaign to promote the new album and Mark Carey of Steamboat Records explained how a giant graffiti piece on the wall outside the Riverpoint building, by Shannonbridge Roundabout, was the reason why.

“Originally it started off they were going to be doing it in a few different cities around the world including a couple in Ireland but because of the success (of the graffiti project) we are actually just going to be the main one in Ireland,” Carey said.

The piece of street art features Noodle, the fictional Japanese musician who is the Gorillaz lead guitarist.

Painted by artist, Steve O’Donnell, who is originally from Limerick and has graduated from Limerick School of Art and Design, finished the mural of band member Noodle in 24 hours.

Speaking about the project he said it was one of his favourite projects to work on to date and it was a “perfect fit”.

O’Donnell added that there will be more artistic projects to come in Limerick.

The band's 2001 debut album Gorillaz sold over seven million copies and earned them an entry in the Guinness Book of World Records as the Most Successful Virtual Band.

Mayor of Limerick City and County Kieran O’Hanlon expressed his delight at the project ahead of the Limerick Riverfest Festival which takes place over the May Bank Holiday weekend and encouraged more local business owners like Mark to take an interest in the look and feel of the city.

This story and video is part of an ongoing Irish Examiner/University of Limerick video collaboration project.