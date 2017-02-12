Watch heavily pregnant Ciara dance in amazing tribute to Whitney Houston

She may be heavily pregnant but that didn’t stop Ciara from performing her own tribute to Whitney Houston on the fifth anniversary of the star’s death.

Ciara filmed herself dancing around her house to Whitney’s version of I’m Every Woman from The Bodyguard soundtrack.

#ImEveryWoman! It's All In Me! 💃🏽👨‍👩‍👧‍👦❤️ Choreography by @galenhooks Filmed by @timmilgram A video posted by Ciara (@ciara) on Feb 11, 2017 at 9:01am PST

Wearing a white shirt over a tank top, the 31-year-old showed off her baby bump as she mimed along to the song, using a wood spoon as a microphone.

She then jumps on her sofa where she leans over to kiss her two-year-old son Future.

Ciara’s husband, NFL quarterback Russell Wilson, is spotted in the clip as Ciara dances into her dining room before throwing her shirt over the camera to end the video.

Whitney Houston (Fiona Hanson/PA)

In the caption of the Instagram video – which has already been watched 1.6 million times – Ciara wrote: “I’m Every Woman! It’s All In Me!”

Whitney was found dead in a Los Angeles hotel room in February 2012 after accidentally drowning in a bathtub. She was 48.