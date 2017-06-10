Watch Frank Ocean perform first live show in three years

Frank Ocean has played his first live show in three years as he returned to the stage at Denmark’s NorthSide Festival.

The Blonde singer has cancelled a string of appearances at festivals across the summer – including a headline slot at Primavera – which he put down to production delays.

His performance in Denmark was captured on fan footage, with clips showing hit tracks Chanel and Nights being played live for the first time.

Frank Ocean performing "Chanel" live at @NorthSide_DK in Denmark!



His studio album Blonde, a follow-up to 2012′s Grammy-winning Channel Orange, was one of the most highly anticipated records of 2016 and NorthSide marked the first time it had been performed live.

On Sunday, the elusive musician is billed to headline Parklife festival in Manchester ahead of an appearance at Lovebox in London in July.