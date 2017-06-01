Watch Foo Fighters show their age in new video for surprise single Run

US rock stars Foo Fighters have surprised fans with the release of their first new music since 2015.

The band dropped a new single and video, directed by frontman Dave Grohl, less than a month before their headline slot at Glastonbury Festival.

Billed as an ageless hard rock anthem, the track marks the first music from the band since the Saint Cecilia EP two years ago.

Bad ass!!!! Welcome back. We've missed you. — Keith Biddy (@kbid519) June 1, 2017

The nursing home riot = me flipping over everything in the house to get to this video — Kirri (@matineeidyll) June 1, 2017

Call them Dad rock all you like. They'll always be my favourites. YES! #FooFighters https://t.co/cgWzxfSrMz — Will Daly (@thisiswilldaly) June 1, 2017

I'm one minute into the new Foo Fighters song and yes it is a certified BANGER — Jeremy ⚔ (@BigPhatJer) June 1, 2017

The video shows the six-piece transformed into pensioners with the aid of some prosthetic make-up and traditional clothing.

Stuck in a retirement home, they overpower the staff and break out into the night along with their fellow residents.

Fans reacted with glee at the release, with the song instantly lauded as “amazing” on Twitter.