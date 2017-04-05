Watch: First Dates Ireland gets the Goggleboxers' hearts racing tonight

The nation's fascination with watching people watch TV continues tonight with another episode of Gogglebox Ireland.

Tonight the Gogglebox crew will be watching First Dates Ireland, Flashy Funerals, Ireland's Beauty Queens and The Zoo.

On First Dates Ireland Accountant Ross melts the hearts of the viewers as he explains his trouble with the dating world, “I cant watch this, I get so upset!” whines Lindsay in Cabra.

A match is predicted with Ross and waitress Sorcha, with an array of awwwwwhs coming from each couch.

Some dating tips are screamed at the telly with Dawn from Cork city yelling “SMILE FINBAR!” only to be corrected by her partner Dale “I don’t think that’s his name….” Angela and Eileen consider their own first date’s application, but Angela is hesitant “Well you can Eileen. I wouldn’t have the nerve.”

Flashy Funerals had goggleboxers talking about the business of funerals, “There’s some money in that, someone’s always dyin” said Jamie in Cabra, with one of the Pauls considering a career change. “I’d love to be a funeral director, always have a thing about funerals.”

The evolution of funerals is discussed with the Cabra girls “At funerals now you’ll be having Karaoke”, “You’d have to, sure what else would you be doing in the pub”

A traveller family on the show require a double decker bus, five luxury cars, a Lamborghini, a red carpet and even farm yard animals for their funeral.

A documentary on Dublin Zoo called The Zoo causes great excitement on the couches. With one gorilla pregnant, and showing prominent signs. “Isn’t she very saggy, especially in certain areas” said Tadgh in Clare “Thank God for bras!” said Laura in Kildare.

The pregnancy test for the gorilla consists of the zoo keepers testing her stool, using non-toxic glitter to determine her sample from the others. “Disco poo!” said excitable Dave from Portobello. Twin Fergal shows his soft side “I’m tellin ya, wouldn’t you be tempted to open the gate and give him a hug.”

Gogglebox Ireland airs tonight, Wednesday 5 April at 9pm on TV3.