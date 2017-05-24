Watch: Exclusive behind the scenes clip before the Fair City finale of the Katy storyline

Relief, of some sort, is on the way for the Fair City fanatics who have been glued to the telly for the past year, waiting for Katy to be freed.

Well, tonight, we are told the compelling storyline comes to a close.

What happens is anyone's guess, but for anyone addicted to the plot, here is a very special 'behind the scenes' clip to ease the agonising wait for tonight's episode.

In the short video, detectives John Deegan and D.I. McCabe discuss their investigation and try to narrow down their search.

According to John Deegan its not a question of who will die, its a case of how many...

Tune in tonight at 8pm on RTE One to find out what happens.