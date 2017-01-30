Watch Ed Sheeran's newest video for Shape of You

Another week, another Ed Sheeran announcement.

Last week, Ed announced two Dublin shows and today he’s released the official video for his latest hit, Shape of You.

The four-minute video sees Sheeran in a very different light - training to be a boxer.

Directed by Jason Koenig and filmed in Seattle, the video gives an intense vibe surrounding his love affair with dancer Jennie Pegouskie, until the introduction of a sumo-suit.

Don’t worry, it’ll all make sense at the end.

Let the gifs roll in!

Ed is to play the 3Arena on April 12 and 13 and here’s hoping he’ll have his sumo-suit in tow.
By Anna O'Donoghue

