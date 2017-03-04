WATCH: Ed Sheeran swaps making albums for selling them in HMV

Ed Sheeran released his latest album ÷ (Divide) this week, but he thinks he could cope with a regular job again if he ever gave up his music career.

In a clip he posted to Facebook, Ed joked he was "quitting music, found a new job" as he shared a video of him at work on the tills in HMV.

Naturally he was selling a copy of his own album, but after forgetting to give a bag with the purchase and fumbling with the change, we can only imagine what will be written in the feedback card he gave to the bemused customer.

Maybe don't quit the day job, Ed.