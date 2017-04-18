WATCH: Ed Sheeran nails Jedward impression

As we all heard time and time again, during their stay in the Big Brother house, Jedward are friends with Ed Sheeran.

And today they’ve genuinely proved that fact by posted this clip of them hanging out with the singer backstage of his Glasgow show.

“Jedward and Ed Sheeran, JEDSHEERAN,” John and Edward captioned the video along with photos of the trio in “gLADSgow”.

But what’s more impressive is Ed impression of the boys, “Jepic, Jawsome, jituzu”.

Jedward and Ed Sheeran JEDSHEERAN @teddysphotos A post shared by JEDWARD (@jepicpics) on Apr 17, 2017 at 6:15am PDT

It has to be said, Jedsheeran does have a certain ring to it.