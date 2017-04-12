WATCH: Ed Sheeran has reenacted his famous Galway busking picture

At this stage the entire nation is aware that Ed Sheeran has landed on our shores ahead of his sold-out gigs at the 3Arena in Dublin.

Currently the singer is out and about in County Galway filming the music video for the hit, Galway Girl.

So far, he’s spent time filming in O’Connor’s pub in SaltHill and, in the early hours of this morning, he was spotted reenacting the footage of his busking days on Shop Street when he was just a teen.

The orginal clip was a part of Sheeran's music video to his hit Photograph, which also contains footage his impressive bodhrán skills.

Luckily for us, a fan by the name of Valerie Walsh was able to live stream the going-ons.

Sheeran is seen taking a selfie with fans outside the famous Treasure Chest store while a red-haired teen jams away on the guitar behind them.

H/T: The lads over at Joe.ie.