WATCH: Dublin choir sing Vincent Browne off the Tonight Show

Back to Showbiz Home

After ten years, Vincent Browne took his last bow as host of TV3’s tonight show last night.

The topic on the agenda for the show was ‘Where is Ireland Post Crisis’ and the panel will include Sinn Fein’s Mary Lou McDonald, The Irish Independent’s Dearbhail McDonald, Independent TD Catherine Connolly and Sinead O’Carroll from The Journal.ie.

Attempting not to make a big deal of the affair, Browne signed off as he usually would with some added thanks to everyone that he “has had the pleasure” of working with over the years.

Even the make-up artist who “tried to make his face look presentable over the years” even though a viewer told him that his “looks even worse in real life”.

Of course, TV3 wouldn’t let him say goodbye that easy.

Just when he thought it was the end the Dublin Welsh Male Voice Choir joined him on set to sing him goodbye.

Love him or hate him, it’s hard not to get emotional.

We weren't the only ones shedding a few tears, viewers took to Twitter to say goodbye to the ‘legend’.

By Anna O'Donoghue

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz