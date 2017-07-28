WATCH: Dublin choir sing Vincent Browne off the Tonight Show

After ten years, Vincent Browne took his last bow as host of TV3’s tonight show last night.

Thanks for watching. From us tonight goodnight. #vinb pic.twitter.com/GpOQNgeEgZ — Vincent Browne TV3 (@TonightWithVinB) July 27, 2017

The topic on the agenda for the show was ‘Where is Ireland Post Crisis’ and the panel will include Sinn Fein’s Mary Lou McDonald, The Irish Independent’s Dearbhail McDonald, Independent TD Catherine Connolly and Sinead O’Carroll from The Journal.ie.

Attempting not to make a big deal of the affair, Browne signed off as he usually would with some added thanks to everyone that he “has had the pleasure” of working with over the years.

Even the make-up artist who “tried to make his face look presentable over the years” even though a viewer told him that his “looks even worse in real life”.

"You look even worse in real life" - #vinb, this is a hilarious goodbye... — Not Bruce Wayne (@ruxtab) July 27, 2017

Of course, TV3 wouldn’t let him say goodbye that easy.

Just when he thought it was the end the Dublin Welsh Male Voice Choir joined him on set to sing him goodbye.

Love him or hate him, it’s hard not to get emotional.

It ended with a song...From the Dublin Welsh Male Voice Choir. Thanks to all those who watched, featured in & supported #vinb over the years pic.twitter.com/BWZbB5yW0a — Vincent Browne TV3 (@TonightWithVinB) July 27, 2017

We weren't the only ones shedding a few tears, viewers took to Twitter to say goodbye to the ‘legend’.

Great ending to a great show #vinb #vincentbrowne you will be missed — Trebs Quinn (@trebsquinn) July 28, 2017

Its only in the cold light of day I realise how much I'm going to miss #Vinb on TV every night.

Hopefully he keeps in kicking up a fuss. — Keniby Khronicles (@kenibyk) July 28, 2017

Psyching myself up to say goodbye to @TonightWithVinB 😢😥#vinb — suz b (@Suzanne_Brett) July 27, 2017

As we say goodbye to the icon that is #VinB look forward to @TonightWithVinB @TV3Ireland doing a 'Vincent Browne's best harangings' review — Eminent Gentleman (@eminentgent) July 27, 2017