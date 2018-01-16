Watch: Dolores O’Riordan’s influence made these movies and shows ’all the more memorable’

A video showing the influence of Dolores O’Riordan and the Cranberries on Hollywood has been shared in the wake of her untimely death.

Hollywood Palms Cinema, based in Chicago, posted a montage on their Twitter page showing a selection of blockbusters that featured songs performed by the Cranberries.

’Linger’, ’Away’, and ’Zombie’ are some of the tracks that appeared in the likes of You’ve Got Mail, Mission: Impossible, Empire Records and Clueless.

"It’s inaccurate to say The Cranberries were on *every* movie/TV soundtrack from the 90s, but they were certainly on a lot of them - their music appeared in hundreds of shows and films," said Hollywood Palms Cinema.

"Here’s a taste of just a few moments Dolores O’Riordan made all the more memorable."

Watch the video here: