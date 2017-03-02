Watch Daniel O'Donnell get told to shut the f**k up by his wife on a zipline

Daniel O'Donnell is a national treasure, he is loved and adored by women all over the country, but there is only one woman able to tell him to shut the f**k up on TV and that is his wife Majella.

Here in a deleted scene from the couple's upcoming series 'Daniel and Majella's B&B Road Trip, which will be aired on RTÉ One from Tuesday March 7, we see a very stressed Majella tell her encouraging husband to shut up while she is psyching herself up to jump off a zipline.

Clearly a bit stressed about the whole situation Majella snaps when Daniel tries to encourage his wife and she tells him, on no uncertain terms, to shut the f**k up!

It's a funny moment and if the rest of the series is like that we will be glued to the box.

Take a look:

''Daniel and Majella's B&B Road Trip' will be on RTÉ One next Tuesday at 8.30pm.