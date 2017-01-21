WATCH: Christy Dignam and Finbar Furey singing 'Green Fields of France' on the Late Late
A spine tingling rendition of 'Green Fields of France' was the highlight of last night's Late Late.
Finbar Furey and Christy Dignam stunned the audience, both at home and in studio with the beautiful cover of the classic track.
The mix of vocals alongside the banjo made for a hair-raising performance that is definitely worth a watch.
Have a listen.
