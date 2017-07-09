Watch Chris Martin spontaneously duet with a crowdsurfing man in a wheelchair at Croke Park
Coldplay played to a sold-out Croke Park in Dublin last night, but one of the highlights of the gig involved someone who was not a member of the band, writes Denise O'Donoghue.
As Chris Martin was performing he noticed someone crowdsurfing nearby and invited him to join the band onstage.
The man was 29-year-old Rob, a personal trainer who uses a wheelchair.
Rob was well prepared and joined in with a harmonica when Chris asked the fan to help him make up a song about Dublin.
- Here we are in Dublin, me and my friend Rob.
He is 29 years old and training is his job....
Watch the lovely moment in full here:
