Watch Chris Martin spontaneously duet with a crowdsurfing man in a wheelchair at Croke Park

Coldplay played to a sold-out Croke Park in Dublin last night, but one of the highlights of the gig involved someone who was not a member of the band, writes Denise O'Donoghue.

As Chris Martin was performing he noticed someone crowdsurfing nearby and invited him to join the band onstage.

The man was 29-year-old Rob, a personal trainer who uses a wheelchair.

Rob was well prepared and joined in with a harmonica when Chris asked the fan to help him make up a song about Dublin.

Here we are in Dublin, me and my friend Rob. He is 29 years old and training is his job....

Watch the lovely moment in full here: