Watch Casey Affleck, Emma Stone and other Academy Award nominees read out mean tweets at the Oscars
They might be Oscar nominees but that couldn’t save Casey Affleck, Emma Stone and Natalie Portman from reading some very rude messages about themselves in a special Mean Tweets segment of the Academy Awards ceremony.
The Hollywood stars read abusive messages that had been written about them on Twitter, with Stone reading: “Emma Stone looks like a crack whore in every role she plays.”
NEW #MeanTweets #Oscars edition Casey Affleck @Lin_Manuel Eddie Redmayne @Miles_Teller Tilda Swinton @TheJeffBridges Robert De Niro & more pic.twitter.com/ZNs38UVkZW— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) February 27, 2017
Affleck read: “Casey Affleck is the real life version of Billy Bob Thornton’s character in Sling Blade.”
Mean Tweets is a popular segment of the late night talk show from Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel, where stars and even President Obama read cruel online criticisms posted bout them.
Samuel L Jackson kept a straight face as he read: “Samuel L Jackson has resting fart face” while Jessica Chastain was left baffled by the tweet: “I’m gong to white balance my TV on Jessica Chastain’s chest,” adding: “I don’t know what that means!”
Other stars to read out mean messages in the segment included Eddie Redmayne, Miles Teller, Ryan Gosling, Tilda Swinton, Jeff Bridges and Robert De Niro.
