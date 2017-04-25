WATCH: Brian Kennedy opens up about his cancer battle and love life

Brian Kennedy has opened up to TV3’s Elaine Crowley about life after being diagnosed with rectal cancer.

The singer, who turned 50 last year, urged Irish men to not shy away from getting regular checks and not to be embarrassed.

Brian told Elaine that he recently received a letter from a guy and the title of it was ‘You have saved my Life.

He continued; “For 10 seconds of embarrassment it can alter your life. This guy had a bunch a kids, he found out, he was operated on, he's in great shape. Already from one interview that I gave some one could see this and decide to go to the GP,

“We (men) don’t seem to have the language. We're great at telling the filthy jokes and all of that but when it comes to serious subject, when it comes to below the belt, it all like oh no I'm not going to the GP and dropping the pants”.

The former Eurovision hopeful also admitted his love life has not suffered one bit despite having cancer, saying;

“It’s a wee bit a conversation killer when you have to talk about cancer, in particular rectal cancer ...I've always had a very very high sex drive since I was young and that is one of the worries about having chemo or radiation as that can kill that kind of stuff. And let me tell you...it’s the opposite”.