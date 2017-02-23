Watch Bradley Walsh and Stormzy embrace at the Brits as The Chase presenter teases collaboration

Soap star turned singer Bradley Walsh has revealed plans to collaborate with grime artist Stormzy.

The pair formed an unlikely friendship on the red carpet at Wednesday night’s Brit Awards in an eventful evening for the south London rapper who later performed on-stage with Ed Sheeran.

Bradley, 56, who was named the UK’s most successful debut artist of 2016 after his album of covers went gold, said he had “no idea” why he was at the event.

The Chase presenter told the Press Association: “It’s not often I get invited out… I’ve sold a few albums and I’m here, I don’t know what to say, really. It’s mental.”

After Stormzy passed him on the way into the event at London’s O2 Arena, the pair embraced and called each other “legends” with Bradley later joking they could collaborate on an album covering American composer Nelson Riddle arrangements in “grime form”.

He said to NME: “Me and Stormzy, you know we hang out together, do a bit of grime,” adding: “Nelson Riddle and grime – we’re going to call it Griddle.”

Ed Sheeran – Castle On The Hill & Shape Of You feat. Stormzy https://t.co/moKtWkzFzU — 24/02 (@Stormzy1) February 23, 2017

It was just one moment in an eventful night for Stormzy, whose debut album Gang Signs And Prayers is released on Friday.

After the surprise appearance with Sheeran, the pair were pictured backstage having swapped T-shirts.

The Big For Your Boots rapper also posed with Game Of Thrones actress Maisie Williams on Snapchat before successfully delivering 20 boxes of pizza to the BBC Radio One studios on Thursday morning.

Pizza + @Stormzy1 😍😍🍕🍕



This cannot be happening 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/v5yNZuVaoV — BBC Radio1 Breakfast (@R1Breakfast) February 23, 2017

His arrival with the food was warmly greeted by breakfast presenter Nick Grimshaw and singer Rita Ora, with the latter saying: “Oh my god… Stormzy brought us all pizza” in a video posted on Twitter.

However, Stormzy left the awards ceremony empty-handed after losing in the British Breakthrough Artist category to Rag’N'Bone Man.