WATCH: Blue Ivy wows the crowds at ballet reitcal

Blue Ivy Carter took to the stage for a ballet recital this week and it’s already obvious that she has inherited buckets of talent from her famous parents, Beyoncé and Jay Z.

The five-year-old was placed center stage with her fellow classmates, dressed in an adorable tutu style dress.

Although Blue decided to opt for her hair down instead of the traditional ballet bun.

The group danced to Earth, Wind & Fire’s September and of course mini B threw in a few of her mother’s famous moves.

Oh, they grow up so fast.