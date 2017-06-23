WATCH: Audience member caught red-handed taking merchandise at Ellen show

By Ciara Phelan

Ellen DeGeneres was kind enough to allow audience members to take some free merchandise before her show this week but one fan cheekily didn't obey the rules.

Ellen told audience members before the show that they could take just one piece of merchandise free of charge and to leave enough for other audience members.

During her show, Ellen confessed that she had placed hidden cameras to see if the audience had been honest, everyone in attendance except two girls decided to take a few extra bits.

Ellen played the footage which showed the girls telling one another to hide the merchandise.

When Ellen spoke to the girl in question, she told Ellen her sister could not make the show and she had taken it as a souvenir for her.

Ellen laughed it off and made the woman sit in Ellen jail, a chair which was placed on stage for the remainder of the show.

Wouldn't you be mortified?