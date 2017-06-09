WATCH: 2FM's Jennifer Zamparelli throws Eurovision shade at Nicky Byrne

By Ciara Phelan

Jennifer Zamparelli threw some humorous shade at her 2fm colleague Nicky Byrne on Breakfast Republic this morning when discussing the Eurovision and Westlife.

She couldn't identify some Westlife hits and album names in a quiz and continued to make fun of the RTÉ presenter but little did she know Nicky would burst into studio while she was live on air.

Nicky felt the need to defend himself and told the public on air that Jennifer begged him in the past for backstage passes to Westlife gigs.

Nicky Byrne 1 Jennifer Zamparelli 0