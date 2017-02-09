WATCH: 2FM's Chris Greene and Ciara King discuss first date 'fanny flutters'

2FM’s night time comedy duo, Chris Greene and Ciara King, have shared their hilarious views on First Dates Ireland.

Settling down to watch tonight's episode, they discuss all things Coppers, GAA and the state of today's dating scene.

Things get a bit awkward when the subject of ‘fanny flutters’ arise

They discuss what they hope to see in shows like First Dates, with Ciara hoping for a happpy ending, and Chris praying for a crash and burn situation for added entertainment.

You can see their reaction to this week’s best date on First Dates Ireland Extras after the programme airs tonight.

First Dates Ireland is on tonight at 9:30pm on RTÉ2 and is available to watch live and on-demand on RTÉ Player.